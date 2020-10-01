Flex Alert goes into effect this afternoon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With a Flex Alert scheduled for this afternoon, residents are asked to conserve energy to help avoid power outages.

“The state’s grid operator called this afternoon’s Flex Alert because of widespread heat and a forecast of increased electricity usage,” said PG&E spokeswoman Katie Allen. “In addition to a forecasted capacity shortfall, the state’s grid operator says wildfires are threatening transmission lines across the state and, in fact, generators that were taken offline several weeks ago due to fire have not returned to service. They say smoke from wildfires is adding forecast uncertainty and has the potential to reduce solar power production as the weather pattern changes over the coming days.”

Residents are asked to conserve energy by avoiding use of major appliances after 3 p.m., setting thermostats to 78 degrees, turning off unnecessary lights, unplugging unused devices and using fans when possible.

