Flex Alert extended to Friday amid continued heatwave through much of state

The sun sets behind power lines in Los Angeles, California on September 3, 2020, ahead of a heatwave to arrive September 4 through the Labour Day weekend prompting a statewide flex alert. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Energy officials have extended a Flex Alert to Friday asking residents to conserve electricity for a second day as high temperatures scorch much of California.

A Flex Alert remained in place Thursday, June 17 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and has been extended to Friday, June 18 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., the California Independent System Operator said.

Residents are asked to conserve energy use Thursday and Friday by avoiding use of major appliances and setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, and turning off unnecessary lights and unplugging unused devices.

Officials said they are monitoring weather and electrical grid conditions throughout the day.