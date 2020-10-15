Flex Alert called for Thursday as high temperatures expected to strain electrical grid

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The state electrical grid operator issued a Flex Alert for Thursday as high temperatures are expected to increase energy demand.

The California Independent System Operator issued the Flex Alert asking residents to cut back on home energy use from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Officials said strain on energy systems are expected in the late afternoon and early evening because of air conditioning use.

Residents are asked to turn off unnecessary lights, delay major appliance use until after 10 p.m. and to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.