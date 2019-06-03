Flashback to a flip phone for cash

A C3 flip phone from Pantech is shown, on a keyboard for size comparison, Thursday, March 8, 2007 in New York. The compact, minimalist style of the C3, available in the United States through AT&T’s Cingular Wireless, always manages to draw reaction. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

As the 30th anniversary of the first flip phone approaches, one website is hoping you’ll ditch your smartphone for a week and pick up this decades-old relic instead-for cash of course.

FrontierBundles.com is offering $1,000 to one person who can go seven days without their smartphone and report back with their experience. The site wants to know how the nostalgic switch could affect sleep habits and productivity. The site says their ideal candidate is someone with an active social media presence and is willing to video blog their experience.

The site will also offer a series of tools to replace popular apps, including a map, phone book, CDs, paper pad and pencil.

More information and application to be the lucky time-traveler can be found here.