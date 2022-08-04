BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A flash flood warning for North Central Kern County has been issued until 3:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service office in Hanford.

The office says, locations that may experience flash floods include Squirrel Mountain Valley, Weldon, Lake Isabella, Mountain Mesa, Wofford Heights, South Lake CDP and Kernville.

Flash flood warning in South Central Kern County until 4 p.m.

The NWS in Hanford issued a different flash flood warning in South Central Kern County. Some locations that may experience flooding include Pine Mountain Club and Lake of the Woods, according to the office. This flash flood warning is issued until 4 p.m.

Flash Flood warning for South Central Kern County until 3:45 p.m.

The NWS in Hanford issued a flash flood warning for South Central Kern County until 3:45 p.m., according to the office. Some locations that may experience flooding include Tehachapi, Golden Hills, Bear Valley Springs, Stallion Springs, Keene and Water Canyon.

The office urges residents and community members to turn around, be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.