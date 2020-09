BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Feeling cooped up by the pandemic? Maybe you’re among those who would like to see the city council start pecking away at a local ordinance that bans chickens within the city limits.Cities across the country including San Diego have approved suburban chickens with certain restrictions, and now that possibility has come before the Bakersfield City Council -- or will this Wednesday night.It’s not just because the pandemic has inspired a certain survivalist instinct in some -- although that’s part of it. The pro-chicken people say it helps cut grocery bills and feeds a closeness to the earth that is healthy and instructive for children. Kalli Beckwith says, between her family’s massive garden and their chicken coop, her two boys know where food comes from.(kalli beckwith / raises suburban chickens)

"That’s why I started the garden, to have an organic source of food and know exactly where it comes from," she said. "The eggs are the same way. Knowing that we can go out and pick our eggs and know that the chickens weren’t kept in a one foot by one foot square."