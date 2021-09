BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse is now open in southwest Bakersfield.

The restaurant, located at 1214 Stockdale Hwy., features a modern twist on traditional Brazilian food. This is their third location, with one in Roseville and another in Folsom. Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse is also hiring, they are looking for bartenders, servers, chefs, dishwashers and more.

If you’re interested in applying for a job at Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse, visit here.