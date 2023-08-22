BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield has a special chance to have a delicious meal and help the fight against Valley Fever at the same time.

All five Flame and Skewers restaurants in the city will be fundraising from opening until closing on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The restaurants will be donating 10% of all proceeds to the Valley Fever Institute, according to organizers.

According to Dr. Royce Johnson, the medical director of the institute, progress has been made on Valley Fever, but there is still more work to be done. Therefore, residents are encouraged to take their appetite to a Flame and Skewers to help the fight against Valley Fever.

For a list of Flame and Skewers locations in Bakersfield, click here.