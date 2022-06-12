BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You still have a few days to drop off worn, faded U.S. flags at KGET so they can be properly retired.

So far hundreds of flags have been surrendered at the KGET studios at 22nd and L streets in Downtown Bakersfield. We are taking flags during normal business hours through June 14.

The Young Marines collected those flags from the lobby on Friday.

“To light a fire and feed the flag in like in an old ceremony, it’s not great for the air, probably have to have a burn permit. So by doing it through Greenlawn cemetary, they put it through the crematorium and it’s a nice propoer clean burn,” Bakersfield Young Marines unit commander Steve Geber said.

Flag retirement ceremonies are held across the country on June 14.