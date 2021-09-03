Flag with profanity and Biden’s name confiscated from North High students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A flag held by North High students that contained an expletive and President Joe Biden’s name was confiscated and those involved could be suspended or expelled, according to Kern High School District officials.

A photo taken earlier this week showed several students walking with the flag.

Jeff Flores, president of the district’s board of trustees, said flags or banners with expletives are not allowed.

“The students were cooperative, but depending on each situation and their response they could face graduated discipline up to and including suspension and expulsion,” Flores said. “Such sign waving is unacceptable and fortunately is not indicative of the fine students and majority of North High.”