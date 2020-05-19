Five teens shot inside Bakersfield apartment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The search continues for a man accused of firing 20 to 30 shots through the window of an apartment unit in North Bakersfield,​ injuring five teenagers.

Around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning, police were called to Santa Rosa Apartments in North Bakersfield for reports of a shooting​.

​When they arrived they found five teens had been shot. ​Two 18 year-old-men, two 17-year-old girls, and one 17-year-old boy.​

​​According to police someone had fired about 20-30 rounds from outside a window into a unit.​

​Jordan Clarke lives a few doors down from where the shooting happened.​ She says the neighborhood isn’t a quiet one and this specific unit is no exception.

​“It’s not the biggest shock, it’s just a shock,” said Clarke.​

​In fact, multiple neighbors we spoke to expressed concern over the unit.​

“I always observe a whole bunch of kids just chillin’ having a good time, partying,” said James Williams, neighbor. “I never see any adults.”​

​​Williams adds there are always different kids filtering in and out of the unit and occasionally he hears fights.

Bakersfield police say they’ve been called out to unit seven times since the beginning of the year

​We reached out GSF properties who owns the complex, but they refused to comment.​

​The teens were transported by ambulance to the hospital and are stable. ​

​The shooter is still on the run. Anyone with any information is asked to call Bakersfield Police at (661)- 327-7111.