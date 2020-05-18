Five teens injured inside an East Bakersfield apartment mass shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that left five teenagers injured in East Bakersfield overnight.

Around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning police responded to the Santa Rosa Apartment complex, located on West Columbus Street, for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found two 18-year-old men, two 17-year-old girls and one 17-year-old boy were shot.

According to police, a suspect fired about 20-30 rounds from outside the apartment complex into the apartment.

All five victims were taken to the hospital. Four victims are listed in stable condition and one is in critical condition.

It is unknown how many suspects may be involved and if there are multiple shooters, according to BPD.

Q Street is currently closed between W. Columbus Street and 40th Street. It is unknown how long the roadway will be closed.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.