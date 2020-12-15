Five new free COVID-19 testing sites announced this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force has announced five free testing sites this week for local residents.

Additionally, the collaborative has launched a new mental health and wellness hotline handling topics such as employment concerns and virtual classrooms.

“This has been a tough year, mentally and emotionally, for many people of all ages, and will continue to be difficult during the holiday season,” said Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the task force.

This week’s testing sites are as follows:

Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Heritage Park, 2320 Mt. Vernon Ave.

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Virginia Avenue Park, 2020 Virginia Ave.

Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rexland Acres Park, 315 East Fairview Road

Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., McFarland Learning Center, 599 5th St., McFarland

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rodriguez Park, 215 Rodriguez Ave., Shafter

Walk-ins are welcome and there are no pre-registration requirements, the task force said.

For more information on the Kern County COVID-19 Task Force hotline, visit www.kchcc.org/taskforce.