BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five local residents are still currently being monitored for the coronavirus, according to Kern Public Health.

In a video briefing, Public Information Officer Michelle Corson said they were initially monitoring 18 people who have recently traveled to countries where coronavirus is circulating.

Now, she said 13 of them have either successfully left the program and no longer need monitoring.

There are still no confirmed cases in Kern County.