TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Five Kern County Sheriff’s Office volunteers who began serving the community 25 years ago in the Tehachapi area will be honored Tuesday.

The volunteers will be given lunch at Big Papa’s Steakhouse at 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

In 2018, KCSO volunteers gave 86,359 hours serving the county, sheriff’s officials said.