Five earthquakes reported in 40-minute period near Grapevine Tuesday evening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A series of five earthquakes of magnitudes of 2.5 or more were reported near the Grapevine during a 40-minute period Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The largest – two magnitude 3.4 quakes – occurred at 10:21 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., according to the USGS website.

The others ranged in magnitude from 2.5 to 2.8 and each occurred within a time period ranging from 10:03 p.m. to 10:22 p.m., according to the website.

Also, four small quakes hit the same area earlier Tuesday.

