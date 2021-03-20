Five deaths in Bakersfield on Friday afternoon, four of them about a mile apart

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Law enforcement is investigating after five bodies were found on Friday afternoon. Four of them were about a mile apart. The first two were found around noon in Oildale at a house on the corner of El Tejon and Hurrle Avenue.

“Bodies are just dropping left and right, that’s not right,” said Rodney Haris, a neighbor.

According to family members, the two were relatives.

“They had this blocked off, that blocked off behind me,” Haris said. “And I mean there was at least a good 10, 15 detectives.”

Kern County Sherriff’s Office is still investigating what happened. But neighbors say they didn’t hear any shooting.

“There was no gunshots,” Haris said. “There was nothing like that.”

Hours later at around 3 p.m. two other bodies were found at a house on Castaic Avenue, across the street from the Kern County Sherriff’s Office. One neighbor, Kadence Doverspike, says her fiancé was outside, building a fence around that time.

“He was in the backyard and he heard a lady screaming,” Doverspike said. “So he came out to the front yard and he saw a blonde pacing back and forth in front of her house, screaming for help.”

These bodies were about a mile and a half away from the first two, but KCSO says the deaths are not related. Neighbors speculate it was a murder-suicide but we still have no confirmation from KCSO.

“They said that there was a man who killed himself as well as somebody else,” Doverspike said.

There was a fifth death in Bakersfield near the Walmart on East Brundage Lane at around 7pm. Bakersfield Police arrived to find a female with obvious signs of trauma who later died. Anyone with information on these five suspicious deaths is asked to call Kern County Sherriff’s Office at 861-3110. Or call Bakersfield Police at 327-7111.