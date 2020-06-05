Five Kern County businesses detail layoffs, furloughs due to COVID-19 pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five businesses announced details of layoffs and furloughs in letters to Kern County officials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About 200 jobs were affected by unexpected financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the companies said.

GET Bus said it temporarily laid off approximately 40 employees because of reduced service.

Enterprise Rent-a-Car said it permanently laid off 11 workers at five locations in Bakersfield.

Western Dental said its location at 730 Woollomes Ave. in Delano temporarily furloughed 17 workers through June 30.

Basic Energy Services, which operates C&J Well Services and KVS Transportation, announced it laid off as many as 129 workers between April 3 and May 28 because of related financial impacts from global oil prices dropping because of the pandemic.