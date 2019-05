Five Below, discount store aimed at teens, opens in Bakersfield Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Discount store Five Below opened Friday morning in Bakersfield.

The store took over the location of the former DB Shoes in the Bakersfield Plaza on California Avenue.

Five Below has 750 stores across the U.S. according to its website.

The store sells gear for teens and tweens with mostly everything priced at $5 or less.

The store is located at 4200 California Ave. in Southwest Bakersfield.