Fitness Friday with 17’s Maddie Janssen and Flex it Pink 5/1/20

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Classes are canceled. Many are working from home. Church services moving online. We’re more isolated perhaps than ever. Combine that with fear over contracting coronavirus and the stress starts to add up. But there’s something you can do, right now as you read this, that can both relieve that anxiety and boost your immune system. And it’s as simple as putting one foot in front of the other.

“We’ve been prescribing exercise for years,” said Dr. Hemmal Kothary. “We know for a fact that when we exercise it does help several things, it does help different disease processes. It also helps improve our immune system. that’s a known fact and we are assuming, we don’t know for sure quite yet, that improving our immune system might help us ward some of the symptoms of coronavirus.”

Kothary says exercise may even provide preventative effects against coronavirus. That possibility alone should be enough to get you moving, and if you do, you’ll reap many more benefits, in the way of maintaining your mental health.

“When we get our heart rate up like that, there’s been research that shows it’s just as good as 50mg of Zoloft for moderate levels of depression and anxiety,” says Psychologist Corey Gonzales. “So getting our heart rate up for at least 30 minutes, three times a week, is proven to be very helpful.

It’s not a pill. It’s not an app. It doesn’t cost any money and it hasn’t been canceled. Just because most are homebound right now, doesn’t mean you can’t work up a sweat.

To help you stay active right now, KGET will be live-streaming workouts every Friday that you can do along with us from the safety of your own home. Watch live at KGET.com every Friday.