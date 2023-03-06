BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District will be holding their Brite Lake Fishing Derby for anglers of all ages.

According to a news release from the organizers, breakfast and lunch will be served at the event for participants to purchase and there will be a raffle prize drawing as well as a tagged fish contest with the reward of a cash prize.

The Brite Lake Fishing Derby will take place on May 20 at the Brite Lake within the Tehachapi Mountains from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will cost $25 for adults and $20 for children under 16 years of age with siblings getting a $5 discount per child, the release says.

According to organizers, participants will be responsible for bringing the required materials such as appropriate fishing instruments, a valid ID and a valid California fishing license.

If you are interested RSVP by calling 661-221-2832.