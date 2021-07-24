First vocational school owned by African-American woman opens in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local woman is making history as the first African American woman in Bakersfield to open up her own vocational school.

Shar Cole opened Kern Valley Medical College exactly a year ago, but she couldn’t celebrate it with a grand opening ceremony due to the pandemic.

On Saturday, Cole celebrated the one-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting with Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce president Nick Hill.

“It’s a celebration, that someone of color was able to open up their own school,” Cole said. “Its not, even though I’m a woman of color, the school’s not based on color, but it’s an opportunity for us to share and celebrate somehting that is rare.”

Kern Valley Medical College is located at xxx. It offers certificates in professions like phlebotomy and EMT.

Cole says opening the school has been a dream in the making for some time and that she hopes that while she’s the first to accomplish this, she’s not the last.