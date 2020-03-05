First test result for the coronavirus comes back negative, county says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Results have come in for one of the four Kern County residents currently being tested for the coronavirus.

In a press briefing this morning, Kern County Public Health Public Information Officer Michelle Corson said the result came back negative. Testing is still ongoing for the other three residents.

Corson said the department isn’t conducting the testing. Samples have been submitted to the state for testing.

“We are hoping that within a three-day period we’re going to have all the results back,” she said.

Corson said that as of yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 129 cases and nine deaths. In California, there have been 53 confirmed cases and one death.