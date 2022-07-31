BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Sikh community in Bakersfield is opening their first school.

Leaders from the San Jose Sikh community school are helping get this one up and running.



The Bakersfield Sikh community is opening up its own Sunday school called the Guru Angad Darbar Khalsa School or GADKS for short and registration has already begun.

The Sunday school is the first of its kind in Bakersfield. Its focus is teaching Punjabi language and the history and culture of Sikh people.

“Our children, our future generation can be connected to Sikhi,” Pushpinder Kaur the principle of the San Jose GNKS Sikh School said. “They can learn their language, they can learn their scripture. They can develop the confidence of being who they are after all they have to be bicultural.. bilingual here. They are American Sikhs.”

Classes will run every Sunday between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. It has five classrooms for older students and a larger hall for smaller children. The school is located right next to the Sikh’s place of worship off of Stine Road in Southwest Bakersfield.

“We also want to focus on excellence in whatever we do,” Gurinder Singh the founder of the San Jose GNKS Sikh School said. “We want to give them that habit of whatever they do they should try their best.”

The school is accepting children and adults between the ages of five and twenty to the school.

“My goal is to get my kids and the whole community to stay on the Sikh path, Herpinder Singh a volunteer for GADKS Sikh School said. “Connect them to church, come here. A lot of our youth have been getting disconnected so we want them to come back.”

The school will open at the end of August. If you’re interested in the school you can reach them by calling at 661-535-5555.