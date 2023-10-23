BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — First responders in Kern County will be honored at the Historic Union Cemetery Friday.

The 3rd Annual First Responders Recognition Day commemorates the heroic acts of the men and women who are first on the scene of an emergency.

The ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to last around 45 minutes.

The public is invited to the event, which includes the presentation of colors, the national anthem, and several guest speakers.

Light refreshments will be served after the ceremony and it will go on rain or shine.