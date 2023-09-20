BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The third annual ceremony recognizing first responders for their brave actions is happening at the end of October.

The public is invited to come show support for first responders across the county during “First Responder Recognition Day”, on Oct. 27. People are invited to come support local personnel at 730 Potomac Ave., starting at 10 a.m.

On this day, the people who arrive first on scene to any type of emergency are recognized and applauded for their brave efforts. The California Highway Patrol Color Guard will present colors at the event as well as a prayer by Father Jose Maria Carrillo. Several students from local schools will be present as guest speakers and officials say you can possibly expect a special presentation for viewers.