First responders hold drive-by parade for medical workers at Adventist Health Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — First responders held a drive-by parade to thank medical workers at Adventist Health Bakersfield on Tuesday. Bakersfield Police, Bakersfield City Fire, Kern County Fire and Hall Ambulance all participated. The medical staff at Adventist Health also expressed their gratitude to first responders for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s tough on everybody and we recognize that. Our community as a whole, our first responderswho are out in the community, our medical workers here, it is tiring and defeating at times. It’s nice to uplift everyone’s spirits every once in a while and celebrate the work that’s going on,” said Kiyoshi Tomono, Vice President of Community Partnership for Adventist Health.

Adventist Health says it is important to come together as a community and cheer each other on for the hard work essential workers are doing every day.