BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It may seem to be calm, but it could look a little different throughout the week and this is why local officials are preparing for storms that could be approaching Kern County.

“You never know when you’re going to become stranded, you never know when you’re going to have a mechanical issue with your vehicle,” Captain Andrew Freeborn of the Kern County Fire Department said.

Freeborn shares that the onset of storms affects everyone even the fire department.

“We have had extra people come to work, we have pre-positioned apparatus and personnel in areas that it looks like we might have a really severe impact to the community,” Freeborn said.

PG&E is also mobilizing personnel.

Even in Tehachapi, which likely will see some snow, the city’s public works is keeping workers on call overnight, according to Director Don Marsh.

“We like to consider them first responders, but we have 25 people in our public works department overall […] we have two people specifically for on-call during the night and during the day we have a number of other people that can do snowplowing anytime, anywhere from 2, to 5, to 6 other people that are available for that,” Marsh said.

Marsh shares that they have been putting sand down to prepare for possible icy conditions.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had anything of this magnitude, but we’ll see you never know how bad it’ll actually get,” said Marsh.

As for KCFD, it is all about responding during times like this. Freeborn shares can take a little longer.

“We’ve had calls so far this winter that took a larger amount of time than normal […] simply because they also have to be more careful with how they’re driving these ice-covered roadways potentially,” said Freeborn.

Yet, even with the longer response time, Freeborn shares that in an emergency, the Kern County Fire Department is ready to respond.

“It doesn’t matter what the weather is like we’re going to respond. we’re going to come and help you, that’s why we are here,” said Freeborn.

However, according to Freeborn the best way to protect yourself during the storm is by staying inside.

“Best case scenario we all kind of hang out, we keep our head low, let the storm pass through, don’t put ourselves in harm’s way and that way all of the work that we’ve done to prepare ourselves we don’t actually need to use those things,” said Freeborn.

For more tips on how to prepare for storms go here or here