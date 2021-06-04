First positive West Nile virus sample confirmed in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first positive West Nile virus mosquito sample in Kern County this year has been confirmed.

Kern Mosquito & Vector Control District said the positive sample was taken in southwest Bakersfield. The virus, most active during the summer and early fall, infects an average of 25 Kern residents each year.

Most people suffer mild or no symptoms, but some experience nausea, fever and vomiting, and less than 1 percent can develop life-threatening illnesses, according to the district.

Residents are advised to use EPA-registered insect repellents, avoid areas where mosquito numbers may be high and remove standing water from items around the home.