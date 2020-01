BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city’s first police academy class funded through Measure N is set to graduate this week.

Bakersfield Law Enforcement Training Academy Class 19-01 is set to graduate on Jan. 9 at the Bakersfield College Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center, 1801 Panorama Dr., at 11 a.m. A badge-pinning ceremony will take place outside of the center at 10 a.m.

The Bakersfield Police Department said 26 officers will graduate from the academy, which began on Aug. 5.