BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The inaugural Central Valley Veterans Filmfest is coming to Bakersfield to recognize and honor veterans for their service to the country, according to a release.

The festival will feature the screening of four films that tell stories of veterans from Kern County and one from Florida, narrated by the veterans themselves, according to the organizer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Central Valley Veterans Filmfest will take place on June 20 at the Historic Fox Theater located at 2001 H St.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the festival begins at 7 p.m. Admission will be free.