First night of Hanukkah begins with menorah lighting at The Marketplace

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first night of Hanukkah began at sundown on Sunday and the City of Bakersfield celebrated with a public menorah lighting at The Marketplace.

Also known as the Fesitval of Lights, Hanukkah is an eight-day Jewish festival that commemorates the rededication of the second Temple in Jerusalem during the second century B.C.

“It was a great miracle that happened there,” Director of Chabad of Bakersfield Esther Schlanger said. “A small band of Maccabees won over the great Syrian army, and the lights on the menorah stayed lit for eight nights.”

Sunday’s lighting featured traditional Hanukkah doughnuts, latkes and live music.