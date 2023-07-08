BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California State University, Bakersfield Foundation’s new chair, Connie Perez-Andreesen, is making history as the first Latina to hold the position.

Perez-Andreesen, an alumna of CSUB, served two years on the foundation’s board as vice chair before becoming the first Latina chair. The foundation’s main focus is to support the university through advocacy and fundraising, according to a release from CSUB.

“I didn’t grow up doing stuff like that, being in board rooms, so to now be in that role, in that seat — it’s still a little hard to believe,” Perez-Andreesen said in the release. “It’s definitely an honor to be the chair for the foundation. I’m grateful for the opportunity because, for me, it’s a bit of a full-circle moment because I attended Cal State Bakersfield myself.”

According to the release, Perez-Andreesen earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from CSUB in 2000. She was also inducted into the CSUB Hall of Fame in 2022.

Perez-Andreesen succeeds Raji Brar, who expressed her support for the new chair.

“As a fellow alumna, I know what it did for my life, and I know for Connie it was the same way. She understands the contributions CSUB made to her life,” Brar said in the release. “When you’ve been personally affected in such a positive way, you want to make sure you can give back. You need to have that drive when on the foundation board, and Connie has it.”

Perez-Andreesen, also the chief administrative officer for the United Farm Workers (UFW), voiced her support for her community.

“I want to make sure that I represent my community in a way that they would be proud of my term on the foundation board as chair,” Perez-Andreesen said in a release. “My hope is that I won’t be the last and that other girls seeing someone in this role that looks like them will encourage them to get involved with the university. I think the board should be reflective of the student population.”

Perez-Andreesen was officially passed the gavel during the CSUB Foundation’s board meeting on June 27 before her two-year term began on July 1, according to the release.

For more information on the CSUB Foundation, visit their website.