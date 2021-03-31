First lady Jill Biden to stay overnight in Bakersfield following Delano visit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — First lady Dr. Jill Biden will be spending the night in Bakersfield following her visit to Delano, the White House confirmed.

The White House would not say where Mrs. Biden was stayig but 17 News cameras captured several black SUVs outside the Padre Hotel on Wednesday evening.

The vehicles had U.S. government plates and a paper presidential seal on the dashboard.

Police officers were also blocking off streets near the hotel. The White House says Mrs. Biden is staying in town because she has to teach a class via Zoom early Thursday morning.