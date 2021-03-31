First Lady Jill Biden to visit Delano today for Cesar Chavez Day event

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — First Lady Jill Biden is headed to the Central Valley today in recognition of Cesar Chavez Day.

She’ll be landing in Bakersfield this afternoon before making her way to the Forty Acres National Historic Landmark in Delano for a “Day of Action.” Gov. Gavin Newsom will also join the first lady.

The Cesar Chavez Foundation, United Farm Workers, and the UFW Foundation teamed up for the event.

Forty Acres tells us they provided nearly 3,000 vaccines to farmworkers throughout the month of March.

