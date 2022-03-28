KEENE, Calif. (KGET) — Wind and rain welcomed the First Lady to Kern County.

Staying dry inside Villa La Paz, Dr. Jill Biden helped welcome dozens of newly naturalized American citizens.

“America is and has always been defined by us. Now you,” Dr. Biden said. “We, the people.”

The First Lady’s second visit to Kern in as many years once again spotlighted Cesar Chavez, the labor organizer and civil rights leader who did much of his work in the Central Valley. California will celebrate Cesar Chavez Day on Thursday, what would have been Chavez’s 95th birthday.

The National Chavez Center in Keene, the site of Monday’s ceremony, encompasses the grounds where Chavez spent the last 25 years of his life.

“My father was so excited about the possibilities that this facility offered him, here at the National Chavez Center,” Chavez’s son, Paul F. Chavez, said. “It was a place that he could come, and he could plan, and he could coordinate and strategize and give direction to a growing farmworker movement.”

Dr. Biden praised Chavez and other notable immigrants, including the late Madeline Albright, for their contributions to American society. She also encouraged the 31 newly naturalized VIPs to make the most of their citizenship.

For some in the crowd, it was surreal.

“I kind of wanted to scream, but I can’t,” attendee Carolina Aronhalt said. “But it’s really a very emotional, important moment for us.”

The First Lady also recognized the current president of the United Farm Workers, Teresa Romero. Romero is the first female president of the UFW, a group Cesar Chavez helped to found.