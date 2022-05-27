BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Public health officials have detected the first instance of West Nile virus in Kern County this year.

Health officials said Friday, the virus was detected in a mosquito that was trapped and tested for the virus. There are no human cases of West Nile virus in Kern County, officials said.

Kern County Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes.

Officials recommend removing standing or stagnate pools of water from containers like fountains, birdbaths, pet bowls; to clean out containers that collect water to remove any potential mosquito eggs.

You can also protect yourself from mosquito bites by wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors and apply mosquito repellent to skin if you are outdoors.

You can find out more from Kern County Public Health at this website.