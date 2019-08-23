First human case of West Nile Virus reported in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first human case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Kern County, according to the California West Nile Virus website.

There were 31 new WNV human cases reported in California this week, including Kern, according to the site. This brings the total to 45 human cases in 11 counties throughout the state have tested positive for WNV so far this year.

Two WNV-related fatalities have been reported to the California Department of Public Health this year in Fresno and Imperial counties.

No other details about the local human case has been released at this time.

West Nile has few symptoms including rash, fever and vomiting, and in some cases it can be lead to fatal illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The disease mainly spreads through mosquito bites. Below are some tips to decrease your risk of mosquito-transmitted infections:

Avoid mosquitoes at all times of the day.

Avoid mosquito-infested areas and use mosquito repellent on exposed skin.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants whenever you are outdoors.

Do not allow water to collect and stagnate in old tires, flowerpots, fountains, birdbaths, pet bowls, or other containers. These are prime breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Keep swimming pools operating properly; drain water from pool covers.

Stock garden ponds with fish that eats mosquito larvae such as gambusia, goldfish, and others.

Empty and scrub the walls of birdbaths and wading pools weekly to remove any attached mosquito eggs.

Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens in good repair to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

You can find more prevention tips and information on the Kern County Public Health website.