First Honor Flight in nearly two years returns to Kern County tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Veterans aboard the first Honor Flight since the pandemic began will return home to Bakersfield tonight. Organizers are asking the community to come out and give them a big welcome.

180 veterans boarded Flight 42 at Meadows Field Airport Tuesday morning for the first honor flight since March 2020. Honor Flight Kern County is urging the community to come out and support with banners and posters to welcome home the group of beloved heroes. There were four World War II, 14 Korean War and 81 Vietnam veterans on the trip.

The group will be welcomed home at North High School’s football stadium Thursday night. Organizers said the group will hopefully arrive at North High by 8 p.m. so they are asking community members to arrive by 7:30 p.m.

North High School is located at 300 Galaxy Ave. There is parking near the gym on Universe Avenue, McCray Street and at the LDS Church parking lot.

Honor Flight takes veterans on trips to Washington D.C. at no cost to see the memorials built in their honor.

Visit honorflightkerncounty.org for more on their trip. Honor Flight Kern County is also now accepting applications for upcoming flights.