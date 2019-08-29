First group of inmate students graduate from Bakersfield College prison program

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) -- On the day he was shot, Miguel Ibarra Lopez felt somebody was out to get him. On Tuesday night in Wasco the 37-year-old was shot in front of his home. Family told KGET.com Lopez was outside playing with his son minutes before he was shot.

One of the first people to Lopez’s aid was his brother-in-law, Victor Lopez, who was at the home when the victim was shot.