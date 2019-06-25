First-generation students at CSUB to receive scholarships from Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola foundation is giving away 31 scholarships to first-generation college students at CSUB.

The foundation is awarding CSUB $100,000 in grant funding for the students and each will receive a $3,000 scholarship. A selection committee will chose the recipients next term from a pool of undergraduate freshman who can show proof they are the first in their immediate family to attend college.

Each student must be enrolled as a full-time student, have a financial need and have earned at lest a 3.0 grade point average.

