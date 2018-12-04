BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern Public Health has confirmed the first flu-related death of the season.

The reported death comes a month earlier than last year's first flu-related fatality.

Public Health was not able to share any details about the victim, but did stress the importance of taking the flu seriously.

“It's very dangerous, it's not like the common cold, it's not predictable,” said Dr. Fernando Fan with Kaiser Permanente. “We don't know how a common person is given the infection, how they're going to respond to the virus and how it's going to affect their body."

Last year, the flu took the lives of two people in Kern County, and over 300 in our state, according to numbers from the California Department of Public Health.

"It can happen to anyone, tragic end," said Dr. Fan.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the U.S. had record flu deaths last year with over 80,000 reported deaths across the nation within the 2017-2018 flu season.

“You want to be prepared ahead of time,” said Dr. Fan. “Rev up. Your immune system is trained by the vaccine and so when you give your body the vaccine, that's how you can prepare yourself."

According to health experts, the vaccine is the most effective public health tool we have.

“We're recommending everyone get the vaccine because it can literally kill anyone," said Dr. Fan.

They also recommend you get it early, don't wait to start feeling sick.

“It takes two weeks for your body to respond to the vaccine, it also takes two weeks for your body to respond to that infection and in those two weeks time flu viruses can devastate you," said Dr. Fan.

If not for yourself, health experts recommend you get it for those around you.

“The person who's vaccinated is not going to get sick, is not going to spread it to other people,” said Dr. Fan. “In essence we're cutting the spread of the disease in the community."

For those interested in getting the flu shot, Kern County Public Health is still offering it for $9 Monday through Friday at its clinic in East Bakersfield. For more information call 321-3000.