First-ever “Voices For Victims” Barbecue fundraiser to be held in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – This afternoon, the mothers of the Bakersfield 3, along with local law enforcement and firefighters, will the first-ever “Voices For Victims” Barbecue fundraiser.

All proceeds from the barbecue will support the Kern Secret Witness Program, a tip line where people can give information anonymously about unsolved crimes. To give to the Kern Secret Witness Program visit here. To call the secret witness tip line, call 322-4040.

The drive-thru barbecue will be held at the corner of Truxtun Avenue and L Streets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Lunch includes a tri-tip sandwich, chips, cookie and a bottle of water for $10.

To order ten or more lunches call 310-739-5507 and delivery will be free.