First-ever Mouse Con brings Disney to Bakersfield

Prepare yourselves, Disney fans. The creators of the Bakersfield Comic Con are bringing a Disney-focused convention to town for the first time. 

The first-ever Mouse Con Bakersfield will be held on Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. Celebrity guests include Karen Dotrice, who played Jane Banks in “Mary Poppins,” and Mary Gibbs, who voiced the character Boo in the animated Pixar film “Monsters Inc.”

The event will also include exhibitors, a costume contest and more. Admission is $10, with children 12 years old and under able to get in for free. 

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ReaqfW

