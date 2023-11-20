BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Professional LEGO artists from around the globe will be coming to the Kern County Fairgrounds to showcase their creations during Bakersfield’s first ever LEGO convention, according to event organizers.

The Bakersfield Brick Convention is an all ages event that will be taking place Feb. 10 and 11, 2024. LEGO artists will be getting creative and building life-seized LEGO models in the “Construction Zone” where participants can watch artists’ work come to life.

Some of the attractions to be featured at next year’s event include:

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

Tickets will cost you $15 online and $18 at the door. Children two years old and younger get in free. Organizers said they expect tickets to sell out fast, and order your tickets before it’s too late. To buy tickets and for more information visit their website, Brickconvenion.com/Bakersfield.

Dates and sessions:

Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11

Session 1: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Session 2: 2 to 5 p.m.

The event will be benefitting Creations for Charity with a portion of the proceeds going towards the all-volunteer nonprofit organization. Creations for Charity purchases new LEGO sets for underprivileged kids around the world during the holiday season, according to a news release.