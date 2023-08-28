BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of students returned to campus at California State University, Bakersfield on Monday for the first day of school, marking the beginning of the current president’s last semester in office.

The first day of classes for the Fall 2023 semester is bittersweet for President Lynnette Zelezny, who welcomed students back to campus for the last time.

Zelezny has served as the university’s first female president since 2018, and will be retiring in December of this year.

For more information on Zelezny’s retirement, visit CSUB’s website.