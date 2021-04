BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — First Congregational Church is holding a food giveaway on Wednesday.

The giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot at 5 Real Road. During last month’s giveaway, the church said more than 130 cars showed up and an estimated 400 people were served.

For more information about the giveaway, contact the church at 661-327-1609.