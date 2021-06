BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — First Congregational Church is giving away food every Wednesday at its location in west Bakersfield.

The food is dispensed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church pantry office at 5 Real Road, west of Highway 99 and north of Brundage Lane.

For more information, call the church at 661-327-1609.