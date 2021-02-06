First Congregational Church collects food for upcoming food drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — First Congregational Church is getting ready to feed people in need at with its monthly food pantry program.

Church members met Satruday morning to collect donations for their upcoming food drives. On Wednesday, the church said it served 405 people as over 100 cars drove by to pick up some free food.

One church member says, while the need for food drives has increased over the years, so has the feeling of appreciation while giving back to the community.

Linda Belcher says the people who come by for food are thankful and appreciatitve. “Our members love it. Its two fold, heartfelt. We love it. And the community obviously needs it. I wish we could do more,” she said.

The church is hosting another food drive on Feb. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The First Congregational Church is located at 5 Real Road in Southwest Bakersfield. The giveaway is free and everyone is welcome.