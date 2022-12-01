BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This year marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a federal law that helped create gender equality in sports. For Bianca Smith, it’s a story of a trailblazer and a reflection of what that law changed 50 years ago, with her being the first Black woman to serve as a minor league baseball coach working with in Boston Red Sox organization.

The story started with the love of the sport and a goal, and that goal was to coach.

“I want to be the best coach for my players, but I also want to be the best coach for me, and as a coach, my drive is just like any other coach. I want to win,” said Smith.

With her next goal to make it to the majors.

“They’re a lot of fun, women are too but men are just different and it’s a lot different being in a baseball dug-out than a softball dug-out,” said Smith.

Smith is speaking to students at CSUB on the anniversary of Title IX along with other trailblazing women in sports like former tennis coach Gloria Friedman and former softball coach Kathy Welter. Student Taylor Caldwell says it is inspiring as she moves forward in her career as a woman in sports.

“It means a lot just how far we’ve come from the highest level to the lowest level. You just love to see it,” said Caldwell.

Smith shares that she hopes as she continues her career, she will continue to see more women at the table.

“Representation is so important the number of women that I’ve had reach out about they’re interested in coaching and there interested in baseball they never thought it was an avenue, it’s pretty important now like I’m super excited about how many women are interested in this game,” said Smith.

However, her story of coaching on the field is not nearly finished.

“This is very first baby steps of my journey and there is so much more left to do, and I can’t wait for that to,” said Smith.